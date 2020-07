Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

golf course lot, seasonal rental, fully furnished. Aug thru Dec, 2250/month, Jan thru April 3,000/month. home overlooks tee-box, large Arizona room with a/c. home has lots of room with 2.5 car garage,, tile in all the right place's. huge great room with vaulted ceilings,fireplace, kitchen with cook island. all appliance's, office with half bath. home is in great shape and ready for your vacation. NO PETS allowed.,