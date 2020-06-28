All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

18837 N 89TH Lane

18837 North 89th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18837 North 89th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Westbrook is an Adult Community - you must be 40+ to lease & no one under 19*. If you are, here's your opportunity to enjoy the Westbrook lifestyle in a wonderful Camelback home. NEW PAINT, CARPET & SOME LIGHT FIXTURES await you! This home sits on a north facing, larger lot. Inside you will find a neutral palette, carpet & tile. Kitchen appliances, AC, water heater all new within the past 7 yrs. The kitchen opens to a family room, w/ bay windows & patio access. Great room has double windows overlooking tiled & covered patio. Spacious dual master suites each w/ walk-in closets. Room for office space in laundry area. Two 18 hole championship courses, pickle ball, tennis, two rec. centers w/ pools, numerous arts, crafts, social clubs plus proximity to loop 101 all await you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18837 N 89TH Lane have any available units?
18837 N 89TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 18837 N 89TH Lane have?
Some of 18837 N 89TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18837 N 89TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18837 N 89TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18837 N 89TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18837 N 89TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 18837 N 89TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18837 N 89TH Lane offers parking.
Does 18837 N 89TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18837 N 89TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18837 N 89TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18837 N 89TH Lane has a pool.
Does 18837 N 89TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 18837 N 89TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18837 N 89TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18837 N 89TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
