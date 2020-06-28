18837 N 89TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Westbrook is an Adult Community - you must be 40+ to lease & no one under 19*. If you are, here's your opportunity to enjoy the Westbrook lifestyle in a wonderful Camelback home. NEW PAINT, CARPET & SOME LIGHT FIXTURES await you! This home sits on a north facing, larger lot. Inside you will find a neutral palette, carpet & tile. Kitchen appliances, AC, water heater all new within the past 7 yrs. The kitchen opens to a family room, w/ bay windows & patio access. Great room has double windows overlooking tiled & covered patio. Spacious dual master suites each w/ walk-in closets. Room for office space in laundry area. Two 18 hole championship courses, pickle ball, tennis, two rec. centers w/ pools, numerous arts, crafts, social clubs plus proximity to loop 101 all await you.