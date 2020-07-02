All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18189 North 90th Avenue

18189 North 90th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18189 North 90th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with over 2200 sq ft - featuring a highly sought after floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this house is a great deal!! Beautiful high ceiling formal living, as well as a large family room - living space galore!! Spacious kitchen with all major kitchen appliances included! The master bedroom area has a wonderful master bath suite with relaxing tub, double sinks and a full size shower. Easy maintenance tile downstairs, plush carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. Large laundryroom with washer and dryer included! Large low-maintenance backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Come and see it today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18189 North 90th Avenue have any available units?
18189 North 90th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 18189 North 90th Avenue have?
Some of 18189 North 90th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18189 North 90th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18189 North 90th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18189 North 90th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18189 North 90th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18189 North 90th Avenue offer parking?
No, 18189 North 90th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18189 North 90th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18189 North 90th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18189 North 90th Avenue have a pool?
No, 18189 North 90th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18189 North 90th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18189 North 90th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18189 North 90th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18189 North 90th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
