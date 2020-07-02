18189 North 90th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home with over 2200 sq ft - featuring a highly sought after floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this house is a great deal!! Beautiful high ceiling formal living, as well as a large family room - living space galore!! Spacious kitchen with all major kitchen appliances included! The master bedroom area has a wonderful master bath suite with relaxing tub, double sinks and a full size shower. Easy maintenance tile downstairs, plush carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. Large laundryroom with washer and dryer included! Large low-maintenance backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Come and see it today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.