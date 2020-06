Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available Fully Furnished Revel in the tranquility of this 4 Bed/4.5 Bath open and spacious floor plan of the Gated Quitero Golf Course Community. 3510 sq ft home and casita boasts all ensuite bedrooms and views of the Sonoran Desert in every direction. Mountain vistas and open golf course views abound throughout the community. Privacy and dark desert skies at night provide tranquility and relaxation. Large open kitchen with upgraded Bosch appliances, built in side by side refrigerator/freezer, a breakfast bar which opens to a covered patio for incredible indoor/outdoor living. Unwind on the covered patios as you enjoy your refreshments and bbq. Experience the open living area and fireplace basking in the golf and mountain views. An additional flex room w mini bar.