15802 N 74TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic Arrowhead location (75th Ave & Bell Rd.) Wonderful home in gated community with cameras at the entrance, community pool, spa and front yard landscaping included! Walk into great floor plan that has spacious family/dining room with newer wood laminate floors and great entertainment niche with extra lighting and surround sound speakers throughout home. Open kitchen has corian counter tops, recessed lighting , newly painted cabinets, pantry and breakfast area. Inside laundry room with sink and powder room downstairs. Upstairs has new carpet and all bedrooms are over sized. Spacious master bedroom has walk in closet, separate shower, tub and dual sinks. Walk out your french door to covered patio and low maintenance yard. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Outside recently painted.