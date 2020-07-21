All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 15802 N 74TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
15802 N 74TH Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

15802 N 74TH Drive

15802 North 74th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15802 North 74th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic Arrowhead location (75th Ave & Bell Rd.) Wonderful home in gated community with cameras at the entrance, community pool, spa and front yard landscaping included! Walk into great floor plan that has spacious family/dining room with newer wood laminate floors and great entertainment niche with extra lighting and surround sound speakers throughout home. Open kitchen has corian counter tops, recessed lighting , newly painted cabinets, pantry and breakfast area. Inside laundry room with sink and powder room downstairs. Upstairs has new carpet and all bedrooms are over sized. Spacious master bedroom has walk in closet, separate shower, tub and dual sinks. Walk out your french door to covered patio and low maintenance yard. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Outside recently painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15802 N 74TH Drive have any available units?
15802 N 74TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15802 N 74TH Drive have?
Some of 15802 N 74TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15802 N 74TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15802 N 74TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15802 N 74TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15802 N 74TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15802 N 74TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15802 N 74TH Drive offers parking.
Does 15802 N 74TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15802 N 74TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15802 N 74TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15802 N 74TH Drive has a pool.
Does 15802 N 74TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15802 N 74TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15802 N 74TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15802 N 74TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College