Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Cozy 3 bedroom home in Lake community. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings makes this home feel spacious. Bright great room, spacious master suite with walk-in shower and double pedestal sinks, large walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea in the eat in kitchen. Tile floors throughout and ceiling fans in each room. Desert landscape in back yard for easy maintenance. Front yard maintained by HOA. Recreation, shopping, entertainment all just minutes away. NO CATS