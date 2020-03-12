14815 N 90TH Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

A Great place to spend the winter months on the back patio over looking the lake. You can fish from the dock (catch & release) or just enjoy watching nature. Pontoon Boat is available to use - Explore the lake! The house is a 3BR, 2BA, breakfast room, great room, covered and open tiled patios. Community has a heated pool & spa - get that winter tan. Community is located close to the 101 Freeway to get you anywhere fast. Not far from the Peoria Sports Field, Surprise Sports Field, Cardinal's Stadium, shopping, hiking etc, etc. This is a great place to spend your winter vacation. Available check calendar for dates.