Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

14815 N 90TH Avenue N

14815 North 90th Avenue · (602) 697-4437
Location

14815 North 90th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A Great place to spend the winter months on the back patio over looking the lake. You can fish from the dock (catch & release) or just enjoy watching nature. Pontoon Boat is available to use - Explore the lake! The house is a 3BR, 2BA, breakfast room, great room, covered and open tiled patios. Community has a heated pool & spa - get that winter tan. Community is located close to the 101 Freeway to get you anywhere fast. Not far from the Peoria Sports Field, Surprise Sports Field, Cardinal's Stadium, shopping, hiking etc, etc. This is a great place to spend your winter vacation. Available check calendar for dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14815 N 90TH Avenue N have any available units?
14815 N 90TH Avenue N has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 14815 N 90TH Avenue N have?
Some of 14815 N 90TH Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14815 N 90TH Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
14815 N 90TH Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14815 N 90TH Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 14815 N 90TH Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 14815 N 90TH Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 14815 N 90TH Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 14815 N 90TH Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14815 N 90TH Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14815 N 90TH Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 14815 N 90TH Avenue N has a pool.
Does 14815 N 90TH Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 14815 N 90TH Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 14815 N 90TH Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14815 N 90TH Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
