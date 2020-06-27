13679 W CREOSOTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Come and enjoy this beautiful home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Vistancia. Entertaining will be a dream with the grand staircase as you enter and your eyes will follow up to the cathedral ceilings, which makes quite the statement. Soak in the gorgeous mountain views from the balcony as you sip your morning coffee. Plenty of room for a family and storage abounds. This house is full of upgrades plus there is a den in addition to a bonus room. Also, you'll find a water softener and a R/O at the kitchen sink. Vistancia is quite the community to live in with a community center, 3 pool area (some heated), parks and lots of trails. Come see for yourself why this needs to be your next place to call home.