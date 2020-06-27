All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:09 PM

13679 W CREOSOTE Drive

13679 West Creosote Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13679 West Creosote Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Come and enjoy this beautiful home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Vistancia. Entertaining will be a dream with the grand staircase as you enter and your eyes will follow up to the cathedral ceilings, which makes quite the statement. Soak in the gorgeous mountain views from the balcony as you sip your morning coffee. Plenty of room for a family and storage abounds. This house is full of upgrades plus there is a den in addition to a bonus room. Also, you'll find a water softener and a R/O at the kitchen sink. Vistancia is quite the community to live in with a community center, 3 pool area (some heated), parks and lots of trails. Come see for yourself why this needs to be your next place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive have any available units?
13679 W CREOSOTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive have?
Some of 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13679 W CREOSOTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive offers parking.
Does 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive has a pool.
Does 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13679 W CREOSOTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
