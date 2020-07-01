All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

13223 W Copperleaf Lane

13223 West Copper Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13223 West Copper Leaf Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
This amazing home has never been a rental. Owner had this built brand new. It is a 5 bedroom and five bath. There is a separate casita with full bath and separate lockable entry. The chef's kitchen has a gas stove, custom staggered cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash. There are so many cabinets, I lost count, and also the largest island you have ever seen. And there is a butler pantry between kitchen and formal dining. The large family room adjoins all this. Tile flooring is all downstairs. You will love the brand new custom plantation shutters.throughout downstairs. Upstairs is a loft, a gigantic master ensuite with granite counters, huge walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, and his and hers walk-in closets. The secondary bedrooms are large, ceiling fans and nice carpet. Two more bathrooms as well, and large linen closet. The backyard backs up to open green belt with mountain views. Easy low maintenance yard. Now the good part, this home has SOLAR electric and backup batteries, Your APS bill is almost zero. You have the use of three community pools in Vistancia. The kids can walk to elementary school. Owner looking for stable and respectable tenant, would like long term lease. Call for details and availability. Michael 520-837-9323 Renters Warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 W Copperleaf Lane have any available units?
13223 W Copperleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13223 W Copperleaf Lane have?
Some of 13223 W Copperleaf Lane's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13223 W Copperleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13223 W Copperleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 W Copperleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13223 W Copperleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13223 W Copperleaf Lane offer parking?
No, 13223 W Copperleaf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13223 W Copperleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13223 W Copperleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 W Copperleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13223 W Copperleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 13223 W Copperleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 13223 W Copperleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 W Copperleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13223 W Copperleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

