13223 W Copperleaf Lane

This amazing home has never been a rental. Owner had this built brand new. It is a 5 bedroom and five bath. There is a separate casita with full bath and separate lockable entry. The chef's kitchen has a gas stove, custom staggered cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash. There are so many cabinets, I lost count, and also the largest island you have ever seen. And there is a butler pantry between kitchen and formal dining. The large family room adjoins all this. Tile flooring is all downstairs. You will love the brand new custom plantation shutters.throughout downstairs. Upstairs is a loft, a gigantic master ensuite with granite counters, huge walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, and his and hers walk-in closets. The secondary bedrooms are large, ceiling fans and nice carpet. Two more bathrooms as well, and large linen closet. The backyard backs up to open green belt with mountain views. Easy low maintenance yard. Now the good part, this home has SOLAR electric and backup batteries, Your APS bill is almost zero. You have the use of three community pools in Vistancia. The kids can walk to elementary school. Owner looking for stable and respectable tenant, would like long term lease. Call for details and availability. Michael 520-837-9323 Renters Warehouse