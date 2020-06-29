13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Stunning home with great curb appeal! This home features a spacious floor plan, gorgeous wood flooring, large bedrooms, and recessed lighting. Bathrooms offer upgraded fixtures, and custom tiled showers. Beautiful kitchen boast granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island with breakfast bar, and custom tile back splash. Amazing backyard offers mature landscaping, water fountain feature, and large covered patio with ceiling fans. Located in Trilogy at Vistancia a gated golf community that is aged restricted. Less than 10 minutes from a large retail community known locally as Four Corners where you will find grocery stores, nationally known retail shops, and restaurants. Large community center including all that you need for activities etc...