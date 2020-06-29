All apartments in Peoria
13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive
13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive

13154 West Morning Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13154 West Morning Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning home with great curb appeal! This home features a spacious floor plan, gorgeous wood flooring, large bedrooms, and recessed lighting. Bathrooms offer upgraded fixtures, and custom tiled showers. Beautiful kitchen boast granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island with breakfast bar, and custom tile back splash. Amazing backyard offers mature landscaping, water fountain feature, and large covered patio with ceiling fans. Located in Trilogy at Vistancia a gated golf community that is aged restricted. Less than 10 minutes from a large retail community known locally as Four Corners where you will find grocery stores, nationally known retail shops, and restaurants. Large community center including all that you need for activities etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive have any available units?
13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive have?
Some of 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
