13058 West Pontebella Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Single level luxury home with POOL in gated community in Vistancia. This home has wood flooring everywhere except bedrooms and baths. Travertine showers, tub deck, Powder room, laundry and bathrooms. The kitchen features commercial Kitchenaid appliances and exquisite granite counters. Stained wood shutters, sculpted low-pile carpeting, 8' doors and oil rubbed bronze hardware. This home is loaded with all the luxury finishes. Home also features 3 car garage, covered patio with beautiful backyard with pool and BBQ area. Home included pool maintenance.

