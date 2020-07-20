All apartments in Peoria
13058 West Pontebella Drive
13058 West Pontebella Drive

13058 West Pontebella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13058 West Pontebella Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Single level luxury home with POOL in gated community in Vistancia. This home has wood flooring everywhere except bedrooms and baths. Travertine showers, tub deck, Powder room, laundry and bathrooms. The kitchen features commercial Kitchenaid appliances and exquisite granite counters. Stained wood shutters, sculpted low-pile carpeting, 8' doors and oil rubbed bronze hardware. This home is loaded with all the luxury finishes. Home also features 3 car garage, covered patio with beautiful backyard with pool and BBQ area. Home included pool maintenance.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

