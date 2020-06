Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This Libertas Model is one of the most popular floor plans in Trilogy at Vistancia. The property sits on a North South lot and features a water fountain and BBQ Fireplace in the backyard. The frontyard features a walled patio for additional entertaining. The interior floor plan features a . a wide open feeling and separation of bedrooms for privacy. Granite counter top upgraded cabinetry highlight the warm feeling. Tile flooring throughout. The two car garage has lots of storage cabinets and a work area or even bike area. The furnishing are will make you feel right at home.Den has a queen size Murphy Bed.