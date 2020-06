Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home is upgraded and MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful custom glass and iron door leads you into large open great room. Highly upgraded kitchen open to great room. Kitchen for 42'cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, etc. Upgraded master bathroom with granite countertops, dual sinks, large tub and shower. BRAND NEW CARPET. Come see this home won't last!!