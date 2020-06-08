All apartments in Peoria
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM

12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane

12975 West Yellow Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12975 West Yellow Bird Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
internet access
AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY YOU MUST BE 55. UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Only available June-December 2019. Not Available in 2020! This 2 bed 2 bath is the perfect home away from home. Featuring upgrades like hand scraped diagonal wood flooring in the family room, tile floors in the entry and halls, staggered maple cabinets, granite counter tops with under-mount sink, a beautiful backsplash and black appliances in the kitchen, and Granitex and Tile vanities and surrounds in both Baths. Outside you will enjoy an extended paver patio with a fire pit for those chilly nights and beautiful desert landscaping. Home has solar. The home is a short walk to the Kiva Club where you will enjoy all the amenities you expect while on a resort style vacation. See supplement for breakdown of rental rates. May - Sep $1700 Including utilities with caps of $150 for Electric, $60 for gas, $100 water,sewer,trash, $145 for Basic Cable/WiFi
Oct is $1900 including utilities with caps.
Nov & Dec $2100 including utilities with caps.
Caps for Oct -December $125 electric, $60 gas, $100 water/sewer/trash, $145 basic cable/wifi, anything over those amounts will be reimbursed by the tenant.
1.8% Tax rate added to all rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have any available units?
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have?
Some of 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have a pool?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
