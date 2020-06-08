12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking internet access

AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY YOU MUST BE 55. UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Only available June-December 2019. Not Available in 2020! This 2 bed 2 bath is the perfect home away from home. Featuring upgrades like hand scraped diagonal wood flooring in the family room, tile floors in the entry and halls, staggered maple cabinets, granite counter tops with under-mount sink, a beautiful backsplash and black appliances in the kitchen, and Granitex and Tile vanities and surrounds in both Baths. Outside you will enjoy an extended paver patio with a fire pit for those chilly nights and beautiful desert landscaping. Home has solar. The home is a short walk to the Kiva Club where you will enjoy all the amenities you expect while on a resort style vacation. See supplement for breakdown of rental rates. May - Sep $1700 Including utilities with caps of $150 for Electric, $60 for gas, $100 water,sewer,trash, $145 for Basic Cable/WiFi

Oct is $1900 including utilities with caps.

Nov & Dec $2100 including utilities with caps.

Caps for Oct -December $125 electric, $60 gas, $100 water/sewer/trash, $145 basic cable/wifi, anything over those amounts will be reimbursed by the tenant.

1.8% Tax rate added to all rentals.