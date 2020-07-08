All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

12970 N 87TH Lane

12970 North 87th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12970 North 87th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available NOW! Fantastic home located just inside this gated community. The home features a large great room, dining room area, kitchen boasts 18'' tile throughout common area. Granite countertops, dark cherry cabinets, and stainless steel fridge complete a beautiful kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bathroom complete with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, and nice walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs has beautiful dark cherry cabinets already installed. Two car garage and easy to maintain yard. Upgraded fixtures throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12970 N 87TH Lane have any available units?
12970 N 87TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12970 N 87TH Lane have?
Some of 12970 N 87TH Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12970 N 87TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12970 N 87TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12970 N 87TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12970 N 87TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12970 N 87TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12970 N 87TH Lane offers parking.
Does 12970 N 87TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12970 N 87TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12970 N 87TH Lane have a pool?
No, 12970 N 87TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12970 N 87TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 12970 N 87TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12970 N 87TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12970 N 87TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

