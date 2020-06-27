All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

12774 W LOWDEN Road

12774 West Lowden Road · No Longer Available
Location

12774 West Lowden Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
full LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home was recently updated with full interior and exterior repaint, upgraded carpet and luxury vinyl planking, stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Covered entry with security door. Entertainment center, great room, laundry room with sink, lots of storage/closets. Master suite hosts a bonus room & full bath with garden tub and shower, double sinks and linen closet and large walk-in closet. Family bath and one additional bedroom in same wing of home. Split private bedroom and another guest bath near front entrance. 2 car garage with remote and storage cabinets on two walls. Window coverings and fans throughout. Covered patio. Beautiful landscape with timers. SECURITY SYSTEM also included in monthly lease payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12774 W LOWDEN Road have any available units?
12774 W LOWDEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12774 W LOWDEN Road have?
Some of 12774 W LOWDEN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12774 W LOWDEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
12774 W LOWDEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12774 W LOWDEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 12774 W LOWDEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12774 W LOWDEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 12774 W LOWDEN Road offers parking.
Does 12774 W LOWDEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12774 W LOWDEN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12774 W LOWDEN Road have a pool?
No, 12774 W LOWDEN Road does not have a pool.
Does 12774 W LOWDEN Road have accessible units?
No, 12774 W LOWDEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12774 W LOWDEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12774 W LOWDEN Road has units with dishwashers.
