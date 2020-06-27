12774 W LOWDEN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

full LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home was recently updated with full interior and exterior repaint, upgraded carpet and luxury vinyl planking, stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Covered entry with security door. Entertainment center, great room, laundry room with sink, lots of storage/closets. Master suite hosts a bonus room & full bath with garden tub and shower, double sinks and linen closet and large walk-in closet. Family bath and one additional bedroom in same wing of home. Split private bedroom and another guest bath near front entrance. 2 car garage with remote and storage cabinets on two walls. Window coverings and fans throughout. Covered patio. Beautiful landscape with timers. SECURITY SYSTEM also included in monthly lease payment.