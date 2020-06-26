12647 W NADINE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This fantastic property in the sought after Master Planned Community of VISTANCIA! Large Great Room plan including a den/study, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is equipped with a large walk in closet, a master retreat, dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Ceiling fans throughout! AV pre-wired; speakers in living room and patio. Garage cabinets and custom paint throughout. Backyard is fully landscaped with covered patio. Backed to community pathway. Steps away from Vistancia Elementary School and community center and pools. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER included! (all information deemed reliable not guaranteed)