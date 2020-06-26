All apartments in Peoria
Location

12647 West Nadine Way, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This fantastic property in the sought after Master Planned Community of VISTANCIA! Large Great Room plan including a den/study, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is equipped with a large walk in closet, a master retreat, dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Ceiling fans throughout! AV pre-wired; speakers in living room and patio. Garage cabinets and custom paint throughout. Backyard is fully landscaped with covered patio. Backed to community pathway. Steps away from Vistancia Elementary School and community center and pools. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER included! (all information deemed reliable not guaranteed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12647 W NADINE Way have any available units?
12647 W NADINE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12647 W NADINE Way have?
Some of 12647 W NADINE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12647 W NADINE Way currently offering any rent specials?
12647 W NADINE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12647 W NADINE Way pet-friendly?
No, 12647 W NADINE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12647 W NADINE Way offer parking?
Yes, 12647 W NADINE Way offers parking.
Does 12647 W NADINE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12647 W NADINE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12647 W NADINE Way have a pool?
Yes, 12647 W NADINE Way has a pool.
Does 12647 W NADINE Way have accessible units?
No, 12647 W NADINE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12647 W NADINE Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12647 W NADINE Way does not have units with dishwashers.
