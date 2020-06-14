All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 12539 W Hummingbird Te.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
12539 W Hummingbird Te
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:11 AM

12539 W Hummingbird Te

12539 West Hummingbird Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12539 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
$500 off 1st full mo of rent! Tour models daily text the word MAPS to 20300 for directions. You will LOVE our Brand New Construction, Pet Friendly, 3-4 Beds with Loft, 2 Car Garages and Loads of Upgrades! These homes are energy star certified with high quality finishes such as beautiful tile floors, granite countertops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, loft, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Owner pays HOA Fees so BB Living Residents will have access to an exceptional lifestyle and recreational experiences including Pools, Golf, Schools, and all the amenities Vistancia has to offer. NEW Washer/Dryer available for additional $50 per month. Theres tremendous proximity to shopping, Freeways, & 20 minutes from Lake PleasantiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12539 W Hummingbird Te have any available units?
12539 W Hummingbird Te has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12539 W Hummingbird Te have?
Some of 12539 W Hummingbird Te's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12539 W Hummingbird Te currently offering any rent specials?
12539 W Hummingbird Te isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12539 W Hummingbird Te pet-friendly?
No, 12539 W Hummingbird Te is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12539 W Hummingbird Te offer parking?
Yes, 12539 W Hummingbird Te does offer parking.
Does 12539 W Hummingbird Te have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12539 W Hummingbird Te offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12539 W Hummingbird Te have a pool?
Yes, 12539 W Hummingbird Te has a pool.
Does 12539 W Hummingbird Te have accessible units?
No, 12539 W Hummingbird Te does not have accessible units.
Does 12539 W Hummingbird Te have units with dishwashers?
No, 12539 W Hummingbird Te does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12539 W Hummingbird Te?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity