12502 West Tyler Trail

This home is gorgeous with all the bells & whistles. It is in the guard gated community of Vistancia at Blackstone. NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! The floors are ceramic tile but look like wood. The counters are quartz and granite. There is a gourmet kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets. There is an oversized kitchen island ideal for entertaining. The stove is gas and a there is a wine refrigerator. Each bedroom has a full private bathroom. The master bathroom is filled with luxury with a walk in shower with 2 shower heads and a separate big/deep tub. There are his & hers huge walk in closets. There is an interior courtyard with a gas fireplace. The yard is like a vacation paradise with a heated pool that includes water features & spa. It has a view fence with mountain views and backs to the Fairways golf course at Blackstone. There is a large covered patio and there is synthetic grass so there is little maintenance. The 3 car garage also has a a golf cart garage attached. This home is light & bright and has lots of windows. There are so many gorgeous upgrades and it is BRAND NEW! Pets with owner approval & $350 pet dep. City of Peoria has 1.8% rental tax.$200 lease admin. fee due at lease signing.

No showings after 7pm.Enter through gate off Sunrise Pt. Code is 443

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.