All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 12502 West Tyler Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
12502 West Tyler Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12502 West Tyler Trail

12502 W Tyler Tr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12502 W Tyler Tr, Peoria, AZ 85383
Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This home is gorgeous with all the bells & whistles. It is in the guard gated community of Vistancia at Blackstone. NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! The floors are ceramic tile but look like wood. The counters are quartz and granite. There is a gourmet kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets. There is an oversized kitchen island ideal for entertaining. The stove is gas and a there is a wine refrigerator. Each bedroom has a full private bathroom. The master bathroom is filled with luxury with a walk in shower with 2 shower heads and a separate big/deep tub. There are his & hers huge walk in closets. There is an interior courtyard with a gas fireplace. The yard is like a vacation paradise with a heated pool that includes water features & spa. It has a view fence with mountain views and backs to the Fairways golf course at Blackstone. There is a large covered patio and there is synthetic grass so there is little maintenance. The 3 car garage also has a a golf cart garage attached. This home is light & bright and has lots of windows. There are so many gorgeous upgrades and it is BRAND NEW! Pets with owner approval & $350 pet dep. City of Peoria has 1.8% rental tax.$200 lease admin. fee due at lease signing.
No showings after 7pm.Enter through gate off Sunrise Pt. Code is 443
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12502 West Tyler Trail have any available units?
12502 West Tyler Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12502 West Tyler Trail have?
Some of 12502 West Tyler Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12502 West Tyler Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12502 West Tyler Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12502 West Tyler Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12502 West Tyler Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12502 West Tyler Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12502 West Tyler Trail offers parking.
Does 12502 West Tyler Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12502 West Tyler Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12502 West Tyler Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12502 West Tyler Trail has a pool.
Does 12502 West Tyler Trail have accessible units?
No, 12502 West Tyler Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12502 West Tyler Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12502 West Tyler Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College