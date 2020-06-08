12476 W LINDBERGH Drive

Amenities

Come be a part of this wonderful community with amazing amenities! Perfect for families! This particular community of Vistancia Village has TWO additional pools and front landscaping is taken care of. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home has a bathroom for every bedroom, including a complete en suite perfect for guests or mother in law! Almost 2000 square ft, open floor plan includes wood look tile, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, walk in pantry,washer/dryer, and a loft! This home is only 3 years old and has a private balcony overlooking the green space! This one won't last!