12476 W LINDBERGH Drive
12476 W LINDBERGH Drive

12476 West Lindbergh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12476 West Lindbergh Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come be a part of this wonderful community with amazing amenities! Perfect for families! This particular community of Vistancia Village has TWO additional pools and front landscaping is taken care of. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home has a bathroom for every bedroom, including a complete en suite perfect for guests or mother in law! Almost 2000 square ft, open floor plan includes wood look tile, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, walk in pantry,washer/dryer, and a loft! This home is only 3 years old and has a private balcony overlooking the green space! This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive have any available units?
12476 W LINDBERGH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive have?
Some of 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12476 W LINDBERGH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive offer parking?
No, 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive has a pool.
Does 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive have accessible units?
No, 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12476 W LINDBERGH Drive has units with dishwashers.
