12417 W ALYSSA Lane

This is a furnished SEASONAL rental home in the 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. HOME IS CURRENTLY RENTED FROM 5/15/20 thru 6/15/20. NO SMOKING & NO PETS ALLOWED. OCCUPANT MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD. The Home rents from May thru October for $1250 & Tenant pays all utilities and for Nov & Dec for $2000 and for Jan -April for $2500 & Landlord pays all utilities w/ a $160 cap on the combined gas & elec bills per month. Owner prefers MINIMUM of 6 month rental in season. This charming 2 Bed,2 Bath,SOLAR HOME w/ desirable south facing deep rear yard and features an entry w/ custom tile laid on the diagonal.The kitchen has center island,maple cabinets,black appliances & granite tile counters that opens to the great room w/custom entertainment center built in. The master suite features a large tile walk in shower, generous closet & double sinks. The 2nd bedroom has beautiful wood shutters & is next to the 2nd bath. Trilogy is a gated 55+ Active Lifestyle Community w/amenities of a 5-star resort with golf, pickle ball, bocce ball, fitness center, day spa, indoor & outdoor pools, concierge services, library, Internet cafe, ballroom, billiards room, events, biking & hiking trails, & so much more!