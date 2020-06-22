All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

12417 W ALYSSA Lane

12417 West Alyssa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12417 West Alyssa Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This is a furnished SEASONAL rental home in the 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. HOME IS CURRENTLY RENTED FROM 5/15/20 thru 6/15/20. NO SMOKING & NO PETS ALLOWED. OCCUPANT MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD. The Home rents from May thru October for $1250 & Tenant pays all utilities and for Nov & Dec for $2000 and for Jan -April for $2500 & Landlord pays all utilities w/ a $160 cap on the combined gas & elec bills per month. Owner prefers MINIMUM of 6 month rental in season. This charming 2 Bed,2 Bath,SOLAR HOME w/ desirable south facing deep rear yard and features an entry w/ custom tile laid on the diagonal.The kitchen has center island,maple cabinets,black appliances & granite tile counters that opens to the great room w/custom entertainment center built in. The master suite features a large tile walk in shower, generous closet & double sinks. The 2nd bedroom has beautiful wood shutters & is next to the 2nd bath. Trilogy is a gated 55+ Active Lifestyle Community w/amenities of a 5-star resort with golf, pickle ball, bocce ball, fitness center, day spa, indoor & outdoor pools, concierge services, library, Internet cafe, ballroom, billiards room, events, biking & hiking trails, & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12417 W ALYSSA Lane have any available units?
12417 W ALYSSA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12417 W ALYSSA Lane have?
Some of 12417 W ALYSSA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12417 W ALYSSA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12417 W ALYSSA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12417 W ALYSSA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12417 W ALYSSA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12417 W ALYSSA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12417 W ALYSSA Lane does offer parking.
Does 12417 W ALYSSA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12417 W ALYSSA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12417 W ALYSSA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12417 W ALYSSA Lane has a pool.
Does 12417 W ALYSSA Lane have accessible units?
No, 12417 W ALYSSA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12417 W ALYSSA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12417 W ALYSSA Lane has units with dishwashers.
