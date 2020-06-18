12411 W ROBERTA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace courtyard oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

This Flora Model is a GREAT rental and close to everything at Trilogy at Vistancia, a premier ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Just a short walk to restaurants, banks, grocery store, drug store, Trilogy Golf Club and the Kiva Club. Enter this property through a private courtyard with mature landscaping. The great room is bright and airy with large windows overlooking the patio and backyard. Has a large eat-in kitchen with sliding glass doors to the courtyard. Master and guest room are split for privacy. Hurry and come see this home. It never lasts long when it is on the market.