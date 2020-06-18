All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

12411 W ROBERTA Lane

12411 West Roberta Lane · (623) 512-2944
Location

12411 West Roberta Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This Flora Model is a GREAT rental and close to everything at Trilogy at Vistancia, a premier ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Just a short walk to restaurants, banks, grocery store, drug store, Trilogy Golf Club and the Kiva Club. Enter this property through a private courtyard with mature landscaping. The great room is bright and airy with large windows overlooking the patio and backyard. Has a large eat-in kitchen with sliding glass doors to the courtyard. Master and guest room are split for privacy. Hurry and come see this home. It never lasts long when it is on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 W ROBERTA Lane have any available units?
12411 W ROBERTA Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12411 W ROBERTA Lane have?
Some of 12411 W ROBERTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 W ROBERTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12411 W ROBERTA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 W ROBERTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12411 W ROBERTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12411 W ROBERTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12411 W ROBERTA Lane does offer parking.
Does 12411 W ROBERTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 W ROBERTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 W ROBERTA Lane have a pool?
No, 12411 W ROBERTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12411 W ROBERTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 12411 W ROBERTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 W ROBERTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12411 W ROBERTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
