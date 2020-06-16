All apartments in Peoria
12376 W ROBERTA Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

12376 W ROBERTA Lane

12376 West Roberta Lane · (602) 316-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12376 West Roberta Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
RARELY AVAILABLE GREENBELT LOCATION! Rented 5/1/20-11/30/2020. Rented Jan-March 2021. Park like setting with grass and trees. Wonderful privacy and a short walk to Kiva Club. Fresh two tone paint t/o including exterior. Designer tile at the entry. Split floor plan. Kitchen has staggered cabinets, large counters. Under cabinet lighting & pendant lights. Large master and bath. 55+ community w/five-star amenities-Two clubhouses! indoor & outdoor pools, 2 fitness ctr, day spa, tennis courts, & MORE! *Jan-April $3700. May $2500. June-Sept $2000 Oct $2200 *Nov-Dec $3000 (*incl utils, basic cable w/$250 cap). May-Oct Tenant pays APS and Gas. Owner/Agent Home available now through Aug 31st 2019. Dec 1-1/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12376 W ROBERTA Lane have any available units?
12376 W ROBERTA Lane has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12376 W ROBERTA Lane have?
Some of 12376 W ROBERTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12376 W ROBERTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12376 W ROBERTA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12376 W ROBERTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12376 W ROBERTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12376 W ROBERTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12376 W ROBERTA Lane does offer parking.
Does 12376 W ROBERTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12376 W ROBERTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12376 W ROBERTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12376 W ROBERTA Lane has a pool.
Does 12376 W ROBERTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 12376 W ROBERTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12376 W ROBERTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12376 W ROBERTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
