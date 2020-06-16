12376 W ROBERTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

RARELY AVAILABLE GREENBELT LOCATION! Rented 5/1/20-11/30/2020. Rented Jan-March 2021. Park like setting with grass and trees. Wonderful privacy and a short walk to Kiva Club. Fresh two tone paint t/o including exterior. Designer tile at the entry. Split floor plan. Kitchen has staggered cabinets, large counters. Under cabinet lighting & pendant lights. Large master and bath. 55+ community w/five-star amenities-Two clubhouses! indoor & outdoor pools, 2 fitness ctr, day spa, tennis courts, & MORE! *Jan-April $3700. May $2500. June-Sept $2000 Oct $2200 *Nov-Dec $3000 (*incl utils, basic cable w/$250 cap). May-Oct Tenant pays APS and Gas. Owner/Agent Home available now through Aug 31st 2019. Dec 1-1/15/2020