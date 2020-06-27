All apartments in Peoria
12235 West Morning Vista Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

12235 West Morning Vista Drive

12235 West Morning Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12235 West Morning Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gated Vistancia Rental Opportunity with Three Car Garage! Interior Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Huge Living Room/Dining Area, Family Room with Built In Entertainment Center and Patio Exit, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Convenient Half Bath, Split Floor Plan, Oversized Master Suite with Patio Exit, Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Massive Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee. **Minor Repairs/Cleaning In Progress**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235 West Morning Vista Drive have any available units?
12235 West Morning Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12235 West Morning Vista Drive have?
Some of 12235 West Morning Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12235 West Morning Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12235 West Morning Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 West Morning Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12235 West Morning Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12235 West Morning Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12235 West Morning Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 12235 West Morning Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235 West Morning Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 West Morning Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 12235 West Morning Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12235 West Morning Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 12235 West Morning Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12235 West Morning Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235 West Morning Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
