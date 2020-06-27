12235 West Morning Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gated Vistancia Rental Opportunity with Three Car Garage! Interior Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Huge Living Room/Dining Area, Family Room with Built In Entertainment Center and Patio Exit, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Convenient Half Bath, Split Floor Plan, Oversized Master Suite with Patio Exit, Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Massive Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee. **Minor Repairs/Cleaning In Progress**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.