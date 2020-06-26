12114 W DOVE WING Way

Amenities

Short Term or Long Term Rental! $60K In Upgrades Since 2013 in This 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 1 Downstairs. 3 FULL Baths, Granite Counters, New Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances, Two New AC Units, Tankless Water Heater, Bathroom Upgrade, Backyard Remodel, Synthetic Grass, New Paint Inside and Out, Travertine Tile and Leased Solar unit. Complete List in Docs Tab. One Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths And Enclosed Loft Upstairs (Could Be Another Bedroom). Large Master With Sitting Area. Plus All the Amenities Of Living In Vistancia. Pools, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Rec Center and Great Peoria Schools.