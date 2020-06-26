All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

12114 W DOVE WING Way

12114 W Dove Wing Way · No Longer Available
Location

12114 W Dove Wing Way, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Short Term or Long Term Rental! $60K In Upgrades Since 2013 in This 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 1 Downstairs. 3 FULL Baths, Granite Counters, New Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances, Two New AC Units, Tankless Water Heater, Bathroom Upgrade, Backyard Remodel, Synthetic Grass, New Paint Inside and Out, Travertine Tile and Leased Solar unit. Complete List in Docs Tab. One Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths And Enclosed Loft Upstairs (Could Be Another Bedroom). Large Master With Sitting Area. Plus All the Amenities Of Living In Vistancia. Pools, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Rec Center and Great Peoria Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12114 W DOVE WING Way have any available units?
12114 W DOVE WING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12114 W DOVE WING Way have?
Some of 12114 W DOVE WING Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12114 W DOVE WING Way currently offering any rent specials?
12114 W DOVE WING Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12114 W DOVE WING Way pet-friendly?
No, 12114 W DOVE WING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12114 W DOVE WING Way offer parking?
Yes, 12114 W DOVE WING Way offers parking.
Does 12114 W DOVE WING Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12114 W DOVE WING Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12114 W DOVE WING Way have a pool?
Yes, 12114 W DOVE WING Way has a pool.
Does 12114 W DOVE WING Way have accessible units?
No, 12114 W DOVE WING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12114 W DOVE WING Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12114 W DOVE WING Way has units with dishwashers.
