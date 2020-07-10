11613 N 76TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Single story 3 bedroom split floor plan, 2 bath home on large lot with RV gate, RV slab, and RV parking with no HOA! Huge kitchen with breakfast bay and breakfast bar, built in microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Formal dining area off great room with built in cabinets for extra storage. Fire place in great room for those chilly evenings. Ceramic tile in all the right places. French doors open to covered patio. Large master bedroom suite includes separate shower and tub with dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Vertical blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile roof. Desert front with watering system for low maintenance and more time for fun! Close to shopping, dining and entertainment! You're gonna LOVE this place