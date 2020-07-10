All apartments in Peoria
11613 N 76TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11613 N 76TH Lane

11613 North 76th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11613 North 76th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Single story 3 bedroom split floor plan, 2 bath home on large lot with RV gate, RV slab, and RV parking with no HOA! Huge kitchen with breakfast bay and breakfast bar, built in microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Formal dining area off great room with built in cabinets for extra storage. Fire place in great room for those chilly evenings. Ceramic tile in all the right places. French doors open to covered patio. Large master bedroom suite includes separate shower and tub with dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Vertical blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile roof. Desert front with watering system for low maintenance and more time for fun! Close to shopping, dining and entertainment! You're gonna LOVE this place

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

