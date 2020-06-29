11601 North 92nd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely corner lot property has an updated spacious interior offering plenty of room to play & grow. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet/counter space and beautiful new appliances.New doors and windows throughout not only create beautiful light on the freshly painted walls but utility bills will be greatly reduced. Master bedroom features gorgeous en-suite bath. Backyard is perfect to relax while enjoying a refreshing beverage. Don't forget the sided RV gate and the ample garage. Large shed in the back provides plenty of storage. Walking distance to a community park.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Renter Insurance is required listing Transcity property management as additionally insured.



Text/call Barb for more info



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.