Peoria, AZ
11601 North 92nd Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

11601 North 92nd Drive

11601 North 92nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11601 North 92nd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely corner lot property has an updated spacious interior offering plenty of room to play & grow. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet/counter space and beautiful new appliances.New doors and windows throughout not only create beautiful light on the freshly painted walls but utility bills will be greatly reduced. Master bedroom features gorgeous en-suite bath. Backyard is perfect to relax while enjoying a refreshing beverage. Don't forget the sided RV gate and the ample garage. Large shed in the back provides plenty of storage. Walking distance to a community park.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Renter Insurance is required listing Transcity property management as additionally insured.

Text/call Barb for more info 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11601 North 92nd Drive have any available units?
11601 North 92nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 11601 North 92nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11601 North 92nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11601 North 92nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11601 North 92nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11601 North 92nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11601 North 92nd Drive offers parking.
Does 11601 North 92nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11601 North 92nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11601 North 92nd Drive have a pool?
No, 11601 North 92nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11601 North 92nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 11601 North 92nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11601 North 92nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11601 North 92nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11601 North 92nd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11601 North 92nd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

