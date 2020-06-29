All apartments in Peoria
11014 North 82nd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11014 North 82nd Avenue

11014 North 82nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11014 North 82nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Peoria, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,209 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11014 North 82nd Avenue have any available units?
11014 North 82nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11014 North 82nd Avenue have?
Some of 11014 North 82nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 North 82nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11014 North 82nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 North 82nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11014 North 82nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11014 North 82nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11014 North 82nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 11014 North 82nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11014 North 82nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 North 82nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 11014 North 82nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11014 North 82nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11014 North 82nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 North 82nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11014 North 82nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

