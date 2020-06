Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Great opportunity!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Rent-To-Own single level home close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, Peoria schools, with easy access to Grand Ave. and the freeway! Fresh Paint, New Block Fence with gate, New Garage Door, Newer Carpet, Easy to Maintain Tile Flooring, tiled bathrooms, and More! Now accepting applications. Call Chris @623-628-0057 for more information.

