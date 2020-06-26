All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

10786 W Yearling Rd

10786 West Yearling Road · No Longer Available
Location

10786 West Yearling Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage Peoria home with tons of upgrades!! Best AAA++ Schools!! - Gorgeous fully upgraded large 4 bed , 3.5 bath, 1 den + 1 huge loft with wet bar + 3 car tandem garage + RV Gate in well established Tierra Del Rio community. The home is painted with warm wall tones flowing throughout. Open concept kitchen with custom cabinets, upgraded granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large loft with wet bar, surround sound, and two dens (upstairs and downstairs). Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Full bathroom with dual sink vanity and extra large walk in shower. Oversized backyard features a covered patio with grass and plenty of room for entertaining. Upstairs there is a large bonus/theater/game room with a wet bar and surround sound.

This is a very desirable neighborhood located near the 303 Freeway, Close to Lake Pleasant Pkwy and Happy Valley Shopping, Medical, Schools, Churches, Golf and Fine Dining.shopping, BASIS Charter School, Candeo School, Great Hearts Academy, Liberty High School, North Peoria Emergency Hospital, and just mins to Lake Pleasant and plenty of restaurants and shopping less than 1 mile.

CITY OF PEORIA is voted as # 1 city to live in ARIZONA!!

Rental Tax/Admin Fees of 3.5% added to all leases. Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Clothes Dryer can be provided at an extra rent of $100 monthly.

This home truly is stunning and really is a MUST SEE!!

(RLNE4915048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10786 W Yearling Rd have any available units?
10786 W Yearling Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10786 W Yearling Rd have?
Some of 10786 W Yearling Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10786 W Yearling Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10786 W Yearling Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10786 W Yearling Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10786 W Yearling Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10786 W Yearling Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10786 W Yearling Rd offers parking.
Does 10786 W Yearling Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10786 W Yearling Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10786 W Yearling Rd have a pool?
No, 10786 W Yearling Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10786 W Yearling Rd have accessible units?
No, 10786 W Yearling Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10786 W Yearling Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10786 W Yearling Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
