10786 W Yearling Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage Peoria home with tons of upgrades!! Best AAA++ Schools!! - Gorgeous fully upgraded large 4 bed , 3.5 bath, 1 den + 1 huge loft with wet bar + 3 car tandem garage + RV Gate in well established Tierra Del Rio community. The home is painted with warm wall tones flowing throughout. Open concept kitchen with custom cabinets, upgraded granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large loft with wet bar, surround sound, and two dens (upstairs and downstairs). Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Full bathroom with dual sink vanity and extra large walk in shower. Oversized backyard features a covered patio with grass and plenty of room for entertaining. Upstairs there is a large bonus/theater/game room with a wet bar and surround sound.



This is a very desirable neighborhood located near the 303 Freeway, Close to Lake Pleasant Pkwy and Happy Valley Shopping, Medical, Schools, Churches, Golf and Fine Dining.shopping, BASIS Charter School, Candeo School, Great Hearts Academy, Liberty High School, North Peoria Emergency Hospital, and just mins to Lake Pleasant and plenty of restaurants and shopping less than 1 mile.



CITY OF PEORIA is voted as # 1 city to live in ARIZONA!!



Rental Tax/Admin Fees of 3.5% added to all leases. Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Clothes Dryer can be provided at an extra rent of $100 monthly.



This home truly is stunning and really is a MUST SEE!!



