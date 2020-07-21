10643 W SELDON Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and roomy updated home has big living room AND great room. Nice quality Wood laminate in the living room~all other rooms neutral 20'' tile. Master and 2nd bedrooms have Big Walk in Closets. Master has Slider to back yard. Two Car Garage, RV gate no HOA. See pictures - Cute Kitchen with Island Work Space/ Breakfast Bar plus Refrigerator included. Peoria school district. Tenant to verify schools if important. Agents please review Semi Private Remarks with Your Client to ensure they meet rental requirement.