Peoria, AZ
10643 W SELDON Lane
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

10643 W SELDON Lane

10643 West Seldon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10643 West Seldon Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and roomy updated home has big living room AND great room. Nice quality Wood laminate in the living room~all other rooms neutral 20'' tile. Master and 2nd bedrooms have Big Walk in Closets. Master has Slider to back yard. Two Car Garage, RV gate no HOA. See pictures - Cute Kitchen with Island Work Space/ Breakfast Bar plus Refrigerator included. Peoria school district. Tenant to verify schools if important. Agents please review Semi Private Remarks with Your Client to ensure they meet rental requirement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 W SELDON Lane have any available units?
10643 W SELDON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10643 W SELDON Lane have?
Some of 10643 W SELDON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 W SELDON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10643 W SELDON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 W SELDON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10643 W SELDON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10643 W SELDON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10643 W SELDON Lane offers parking.
Does 10643 W SELDON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 W SELDON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 W SELDON Lane have a pool?
No, 10643 W SELDON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10643 W SELDON Lane have accessible units?
No, 10643 W SELDON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 W SELDON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10643 W SELDON Lane has units with dishwashers.
