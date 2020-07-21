10643 W SELDON Lane

Amenities
Clean and roomy updated home has big living room AND great room. Nice quality Wood laminate in the living room~all other rooms neutral 20'' tile. Master and 2nd bedrooms have Big Walk in Closets. Master has Slider to back yard. Two Car Garage, RV gate no HOA. See pictures - Cute Kitchen with Island Work Space/ Breakfast Bar plus Refrigerator included. Peoria school district. Tenant to verify schools if important. Agents please review Semi Private Remarks with Your Client to ensure they meet rental requirement.