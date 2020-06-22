10514 W LOUISE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This great home is close to all the newest shopping areas in north Peoria and convenient to the 303 and 101 freeways. Fresh carpet and nuetral paint and and 20'' Travertine Tile are just part of the upgrades in this home. Extra bank of storage in Kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, high end ceiling fans. Nice size yard with arcadia doors leading out to extended covered patio. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included in rental price. Non HOA neighborhood near Alta Vista Park, Schools and Shopping. Pets on approval. Rent is + 1.8% Rental Sales Tax