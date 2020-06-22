All apartments in Peoria
10514 W LOUISE Drive
10514 W LOUISE Drive

10514 West Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10514 West Louise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Alta Vista Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This great home is close to all the newest shopping areas in north Peoria and convenient to the 303 and 101 freeways. Fresh carpet and nuetral paint and and 20'' Travertine Tile are just part of the upgrades in this home. Extra bank of storage in Kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, high end ceiling fans. Nice size yard with arcadia doors leading out to extended covered patio. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included in rental price. Non HOA neighborhood near Alta Vista Park, Schools and Shopping. Pets on approval. Rent is + 1.8% Rental Sales Tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 W LOUISE Drive have any available units?
10514 W LOUISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10514 W LOUISE Drive have?
Some of 10514 W LOUISE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10514 W LOUISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10514 W LOUISE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 W LOUISE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10514 W LOUISE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10514 W LOUISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10514 W LOUISE Drive does offer parking.
Does 10514 W LOUISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10514 W LOUISE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 W LOUISE Drive have a pool?
No, 10514 W LOUISE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10514 W LOUISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10514 W LOUISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 W LOUISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10514 W LOUISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
