10434 W LAWRENCE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two-bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac has been remodeled and is ready for immediate move-in. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances; glass cook top stove; dishwasher; breakfast bar; recessed lighting; and abundant counter top, cabinet and drawer space. Bathrooms feature updated vanities with Granite sinks, handsome fixtures, and a beautiful new shower with subway tiles. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Family room features a wet-bar and over-sized patio doors that lead to a covered patio. Home has new carpeting and tile, contemporary Two-tone paint, blinds, light fixtures and ceiling fans. Ample storage through-out; washer and dryer included. This home is in a non-HOA community, features a Two-car garage with additional storage space.