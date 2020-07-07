All apartments in Peoria
10434 W LAWRENCE Lane
10434 W LAWRENCE Lane

10434 West Lawrence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10434 West Lawrence Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two-bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac has been remodeled and is ready for immediate move-in. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances; glass cook top stove; dishwasher; breakfast bar; recessed lighting; and abundant counter top, cabinet and drawer space. Bathrooms feature updated vanities with Granite sinks, handsome fixtures, and a beautiful new shower with subway tiles. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Family room features a wet-bar and over-sized patio doors that lead to a covered patio. Home has new carpeting and tile, contemporary Two-tone paint, blinds, light fixtures and ceiling fans. Ample storage through-out; washer and dryer included. This home is in a non-HOA community, features a Two-car garage with additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane have any available units?
10434 W LAWRENCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane have?
Some of 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10434 W LAWRENCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane offers parking.
Does 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane have a pool?
No, 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10434 W LAWRENCE Lane has units with dishwashers.

