Peoria, AZ
10325 W SANDS Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

10325 W SANDS Drive

10325 West Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10325 West Sands Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! 3 bedrooms with 3 FULL bathrooms located in Casa Del Ray. This 2 story home situated on the corner for privacy has a low maintenance secluded courtyard patio next to the pool. Downstairs you will find a full bathroom, living room, and den. The beautiful kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and an oversized eat in kitchen that overlooks the cozy patio. Walk upstairs to find the convenience of the laundry room, 2 guest bedrooms, 2nd full bathroom and additional hallway cabinets for extra storage. Inside the spacious master bedroom retreat you'll enjoy the large sized closet and bathroom with dual sinks. 2 car split garage with extra storage and epoxy flooring. Peoria 1.8% Tax in not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10325 W SANDS Drive have any available units?
10325 W SANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10325 W SANDS Drive have?
Some of 10325 W SANDS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10325 W SANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10325 W SANDS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10325 W SANDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10325 W SANDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10325 W SANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10325 W SANDS Drive does offer parking.
Does 10325 W SANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10325 W SANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10325 W SANDS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10325 W SANDS Drive has a pool.
Does 10325 W SANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10325 W SANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10325 W SANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10325 W SANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
