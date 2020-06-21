10325 W SANDS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home! 3 bedrooms with 3 FULL bathrooms located in Casa Del Ray. This 2 story home situated on the corner for privacy has a low maintenance secluded courtyard patio next to the pool. Downstairs you will find a full bathroom, living room, and den. The beautiful kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and an oversized eat in kitchen that overlooks the cozy patio. Walk upstairs to find the convenience of the laundry room, 2 guest bedrooms, 2nd full bathroom and additional hallway cabinets for extra storage. Inside the spacious master bedroom retreat you'll enjoy the large sized closet and bathroom with dual sinks. 2 car split garage with extra storage and epoxy flooring. Peoria 1.8% Tax in not included.