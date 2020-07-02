All apartments in Peoria
10225 N 94th Lane

10225 North 94th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10225 North 94th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! - Well kept and priced right in Peoria! This area is in high demand! Home is minutes from Loop 101, Westgate, Cardinals Stadium, and Arrowhead Mall. New paint, carpeted bedrooms, tile through-out other areas.. Great home with family room, living room, and an extended patio. Huge Corner with a big backyard. Just professionally cleaned! $1300 security deposit, $300 cleaning fee, $10 mthly admin fee, NO PETS. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. Peoria rental tax 1.8%

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5725553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10225 N 94th Lane have any available units?
10225 N 94th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10225 N 94th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10225 N 94th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 N 94th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10225 N 94th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10225 N 94th Lane offer parking?
No, 10225 N 94th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10225 N 94th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10225 N 94th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 N 94th Lane have a pool?
No, 10225 N 94th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10225 N 94th Lane have accessible units?
No, 10225 N 94th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 N 94th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10225 N 94th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10225 N 94th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10225 N 94th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

