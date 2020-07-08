All apartments in Peoria
10111 N 96TH Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

10111 N 96TH Drive

10111 North 96th Drive · No Longer Available
Peoria
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

10111 North 96th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Sun Air Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This Gemini home is in an age restricted area. One occupant must be 55+ years old and no permanent occupant can be below 18 years old. It is almost move-in ready. We are installing new carpet and pad in early May. It has two over-sized bedrooms and a large living room. The common areas have ceramic tile and the bedrooms have carpeting. The cul-de-sac street is very low traffic and quiet but it is a bit hard to get to so follow directions well or you could be lost forever. Tenant will have community pool and recreation room access. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Ceiling fans. Extended 1 car garage. It has a large, screened in back patio that faces east for the morning sun. Very close to Westgate Mall, the 101 and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 N 96TH Drive have any available units?
10111 N 96TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 N 96TH Drive have?
Some of 10111 N 96TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 N 96TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10111 N 96TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 N 96TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10111 N 96TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10111 N 96TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10111 N 96TH Drive offers parking.
Does 10111 N 96TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10111 N 96TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 N 96TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10111 N 96TH Drive has a pool.
Does 10111 N 96TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10111 N 96TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 N 96TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10111 N 96TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

