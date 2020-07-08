10111 N 96TH Drive

Amenities

This Gemini home is in an age restricted area. One occupant must be 55+ years old and no permanent occupant can be below 18 years old. It is almost move-in ready. We are installing new carpet and pad in early May. It has two over-sized bedrooms and a large living room. The common areas have ceramic tile and the bedrooms have carpeting. The cul-de-sac street is very low traffic and quiet but it is a bit hard to get to so follow directions well or you could be lost forever. Tenant will have community pool and recreation room access. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Ceiling fans. Extended 1 car garage. It has a large, screened in back patio that faces east for the morning sun. Very close to Westgate Mall, the 101 and more.