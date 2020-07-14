All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

San Villante

Open Now until 6pm
4760 E Baseline Rd · (669) 236-2815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 5 weeks free on select homes! *Restrictions Apply
Location

4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-3065 · Avail. Oct 29

$1,380

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit 1-2092 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,380

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit 1-3086 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,380

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

See 48+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-3081 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,540

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Unit 1-3008 · Avail. now

$1,540

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Unit 1-3114 · Avail. now

$1,540

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

See 67+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2096 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,874

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Unit 1-2028 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,874

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Unit 1-2079 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,874

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Villante.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
gym
business center
car charging
carport
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
yoga
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.

Beautiful studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are accessorized with must-haves such as a washer & dryer, stainless-steel appliances, and garages available.

But the goodness doesn’t stop there. Your new home also comes with a fleet of lifestyle extras like a swimming pool, gated electronic entrance, and fitness center. Bring your friends along to take advantage of the resort-style amenities, or enjoy all the luxurious extras by yourself.

Our professional leasing staff would be happy to show you around. Contact us today to schedule an in-person tour of our stunning apartment community at San Villante.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Pets not allowed
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Villante have any available units?
San Villante has 135 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does San Villante have?
Some of San Villante's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Villante currently offering any rent specials?
San Villante is offering the following rent specials: Up to 5 weeks free on select homes! *Restrictions Apply
Is San Villante pet-friendly?
No, San Villante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does San Villante offer parking?
Yes, San Villante offers parking.
Does San Villante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Villante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Villante have a pool?
Yes, San Villante has a pool.
Does San Villante have accessible units?
No, San Villante does not have accessible units.
Does San Villante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Villante has units with dishwashers.

