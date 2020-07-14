All apartments in Mesa
ReNew One Eleven.
Mesa, AZ
ReNew One Eleven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

ReNew One Eleven

111 N Gilbert Rd · (480) 418-9917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Look and Lease --- $500 Look and Lease
Location

111 N Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ 85203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1038 · Avail. Oct 10

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 2002 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2090 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 1082 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 2117 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew One Eleven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew One Eleven is an updated community with easy access to US 60 and AZ Loop 202 and just minutes away from AZ Loop 101, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and various resorts. Residents enjoy the convenience of the Valley Metro Light-Rail expansion, shopping at the Mesa Grand and Mesa Riverview shopping centers, hiking in The Tonto National Forest or Usery Mountain Regional Park, and tubing down the Salt River. Our newly upgraded apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers and dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing swimming pool and spa, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor sports court, bark park and so much more! At ReNew One Eleven, we provide more than a place to live, we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $55-$65/month for water, sewer, trash. Tenant responsible for electricity.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Presa Canario, Malamute, German Shepherd, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, or any mix of these breeds.
Parking Details: Covered parking, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ReNew One Eleven have any available units?
ReNew One Eleven has 6 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew One Eleven have?
Some of ReNew One Eleven's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew One Eleven currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew One Eleven is offering the following rent specials: $500 Look and Lease --- $500 Look and Lease
Is ReNew One Eleven pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew One Eleven is pet friendly.
Does ReNew One Eleven offer parking?
Yes, ReNew One Eleven offers parking.
Does ReNew One Eleven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew One Eleven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew One Eleven have a pool?
Yes, ReNew One Eleven has a pool.
Does ReNew One Eleven have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew One Eleven has accessible units.
Does ReNew One Eleven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew One Eleven has units with dishwashers.

