Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew One Eleven is an updated community with easy access to US 60 and AZ Loop 202 and just minutes away from AZ Loop 101, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and various resorts. Residents enjoy the convenience of the Valley Metro Light-Rail expansion, shopping at the Mesa Grand and Mesa Riverview shopping centers, hiking in The Tonto National Forest or Usery Mountain Regional Park, and tubing down the Salt River. Our newly upgraded apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers and dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing swimming pool and spa, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor sports court, bark park and so much more! At ReNew One Eleven, we provide more than a place to live, we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!