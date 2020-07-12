/
fiesta park village
232 Apartments for rent in Fiesta Park Village, Mesa, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Luxury community with swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court and business center. Each home features a carport, washer/dryer and dishwasher as well as additional storage.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$800
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
840 sqft
Luxurious apartments have in-unit washer and dryer, and both furnished and unfurnished units are available. Community offers fitness center, covered parking and pool with sun deck. Just a short walk away from Fiesta Mall.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$719
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
460 sqft
Apartments come furnished with free utilities and Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy community with fitness center, hydro spa and pool with sun deck. Located within minutes of shopping at Fiesta Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
839 S WESTWOOD Street
839 South Westwood, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1112 sqft
First floor opportunity - no stairs! Private Gated Patio. Perfect condition /great location. Enjoy this refreshing 2 bedroom and 2 full baths with new flooring and refreshed painted kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fiesta Park Village
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,053
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
907 sqft
Villetta is located in Mesa, just off US 60 and Loop 202. Each newly renovated unit offers hardwood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$909
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
21 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to MCC, Fiesta Mall, the Loop 101 and US 60 freeways. Community has two swimming pools, on-site dog park and outdoor grilling picnic stations.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1014 sqft
Located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, these light-filled units offer luxurious pools, beautiful clubhouses, and a well-equipped fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mesa Ridge in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Spacious floor plans offers plenty of storage space, including walk-in closets. Relax in the pool or sauna, or head to one of several nearby parks and golf courses.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St., Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
852 sqft
Mesa apartment community close to shops, restaurants and businesses centers. Easy access to several major highways including U.S. Routes 60 and 101. Amenities include two swimming pools, covered parking and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$876
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
759 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and custom wood cabinetry. Residents enjoy access to a billiards room, tennis court and laundry center. Have fun at nearby Mesa Golfland Sunsplash and Fiesta Mall. By Superstition Freeway.
Last updated July 6 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine by taking a refreshing dip in our year-round swimming pool or using the sun deck to hang out with family and friends.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Enjoy barbecue areas, a conference room, and fitness center on site. Close to Kleinman Park. Easy access to Price Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1090 sqft
Upscale living with modern floor plans, updated appliances and in-unit laundry. Conveniently located right off I-10 near highways 101 and 60. Pet-friendly with on-site parking, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and an outdoor pool.
