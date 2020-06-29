All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Indian Springs

1031 S Stewart · (833) 227-4085
Location

1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ 85202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-W2070 · Avail. Jul 20

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 11-W2106 · Avail. Sep 8

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 19-E2150 · Avail. Aug 5

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-W2160 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 4-W2010 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 16-E1093 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,205

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indian Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
lobby
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
yoga
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
playground
With Fiesta Mall just down the street we can satisfy any shopaholics cravings. Because we have public transportation and access to US60, Loop 101 and Loop 202 right around the corner, you can get anywhere you need in a jiffy. If you like the outdoors our Indian Springs location fits exactly what youre looking for. Since we are situated near Kleinman Park, and just a short proximity away from Salt River and South Mountain Park, your active lifestyle desires are sure to be met. If youre a student looking to reside near your school, look no further than Indian Springs. We are 15 minutes away from the ASU Tempe Campus and just down the street from Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Medical Center. Whatever your lifestyle may be, we can cater to it here at Indian Springs, so dont wait and call today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $179 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Resident is automatically enrolled in our Risk Mitigation Plan for $10 a month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet - $150; 2 pets - $250
fee: 1 pet - $150; 2 pets - $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pet must be less than 23 inches high by 36 inches long (not including tail).
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indian Springs have any available units?
Indian Springs has 13 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Indian Springs have?
Some of Indian Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indian Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Indian Springs is offering the following rent specials: Reduced security deposit of $250 OAC!
Is Indian Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Indian Springs is pet friendly.
Does Indian Springs offer parking?
Yes, Indian Springs offers parking.
Does Indian Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indian Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indian Springs have a pool?
Yes, Indian Springs has a pool.
Does Indian Springs have accessible units?
No, Indian Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Indian Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indian Springs has units with dishwashers.
