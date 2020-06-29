Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities bocce court business center conference room clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access lobby media room pet friendly volleyball court yoga on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard dog park e-payments playground

With Fiesta Mall just down the street we can satisfy any shopaholics cravings. Because we have public transportation and access to US60, Loop 101 and Loop 202 right around the corner, you can get anywhere you need in a jiffy. If you like the outdoors our Indian Springs location fits exactly what youre looking for. Since we are situated near Kleinman Park, and just a short proximity away from Salt River and South Mountain Park, your active lifestyle desires are sure to be met. If youre a student looking to reside near your school, look no further than Indian Springs. We are 15 minutes away from the ASU Tempe Campus and just down the street from Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Medical Center. Whatever your lifestyle may be, we can cater to it here at Indian Springs, so dont wait and call today.