Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill car charging carport courtyard hot tub

Avilla Lehi is located off the southwest corner of Thomas and Val Vista in Mesa, offering gated rental home neighborhood living with private backyards, high-end finishes and no shared walls. With great access to the 202 Red Mountain freeway, Avilla Lehi has easy access to large employers such as Boeing, and is nearby abundant dining, retail and recreation, such as the Quail Run Sports Complex.Choose from new one, two and three bedroom single-level homes featuring private backyards.