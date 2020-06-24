All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

9940 E Medina Ave

9940 East Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9940 East Medina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Augusta Ranch.Brand New Kitchen Cabinets!! New paint throughout house! Corner lot. This 5 bedroom home has a great floorplan ready to accommodate any size family . You will love the 4 large bedrooms upstairs, including a beautiful master suite, AND a 2nd master bedroom on the lower level, (walk in closet and attached full bath), which could be great for an older child or other family member. Gilbert Schools district, Shopping, everything you want, all less than a mile. Pets contingent upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 E Medina Ave have any available units?
9940 E Medina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9940 E Medina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9940 E Medina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 E Medina Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9940 E Medina Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9940 E Medina Ave offer parking?
No, 9940 E Medina Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9940 E Medina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9940 E Medina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 E Medina Ave have a pool?
No, 9940 E Medina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9940 E Medina Ave have accessible units?
No, 9940 E Medina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 E Medina Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9940 E Medina Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9940 E Medina Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9940 E Medina Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
