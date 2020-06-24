9940 E Medina Ave

Amenities

Beautiful home in Augusta Ranch.Brand New Kitchen Cabinets!! New paint throughout house! Corner lot. This 5 bedroom home has a great floorplan ready to accommodate any size family . You will love the 4 large bedrooms upstairs, including a beautiful master suite, AND a 2nd master bedroom on the lower level, (walk in closet and attached full bath), which could be great for an older child or other family member. Gilbert Schools district, Shopping, everything you want, all less than a mile. Pets contingent upon owner approval.