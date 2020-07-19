This home is located in the Subdivision of Wynstone at Southern and Crismon in East Mesa. Great location to the 60 and the 202 Freeway. This home features an Open Kitchen with Island which gives plenty of Counter and Cabinet space. Separate Family and Living Spaces. All Tile Home. 5% Tax and administrative fee on rent. $300 non refundable on security deposit. $300 non refundable with a $25 monthly pet fee per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 9928 East Dolphin have?
Some of 9928 East Dolphin's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9928 East Dolphin currently offering any rent specials?
9928 East Dolphin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 East Dolphin pet-friendly?
Yes, 9928 East Dolphin is pet friendly.
Does 9928 East Dolphin offer parking?
No, 9928 East Dolphin does not offer parking.
Does 9928 East Dolphin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 East Dolphin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 East Dolphin have a pool?
No, 9928 East Dolphin does not have a pool.
Does 9928 East Dolphin have accessible units?
No, 9928 East Dolphin does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 East Dolphin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9928 East Dolphin has units with dishwashers.