9824 E. Palladium Dr.

EASTMARK! Nearly new 3 bedroom home - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home was just completed in 2017 and has hardly been lived in. The open concept is sure to please anyone's taste with the gorgeous wood plank tiles in all the common areas and neutral carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances with gas cooking.



The home is nestled in the highly desired masterplanned community of Eastmark. Enjoy the pool, parks, community center, baseball fields, volleyball courts, greenbelts and so much more. Eastmark is located just minutes from the 202 and 24 freeways for quick and easy access to anywhere you need to go, but with dining and entertainment in your own backyard, why would you need to leave the neighborhood!



ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS

First month rent including tax $1,851.30*

Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00

Non-refundable cleaning fee - $425.00

Refundable Security deposit depending on credit- $1,795 - $2,693



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions or rent related judgements

Small pets, 25 pounds or less, subject to a FIDO score of 2-5 at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/

1 - not approved

2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent

3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent

4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent

5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent



No Pets Allowed



