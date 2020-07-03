9643 E OLLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

CHARMING AND IMMACULATE EXECUTIVE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION. FIRST TIME AS A RENTAL AND THE OWNER'S HAVE HAD UNBELIEVABLE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. THIS 3 BEDROOM AND DEN HOME IS MOVE IN READY. OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND MAPLE CABINETRY. HUGE WALK IN PANTRY. MASSIVE OPEN FAMILY ROOM TO KITCHEN.PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND WOOD BLINDS THROUGH OUT. WOOD ALL BEDROOMS AND DEN HAVE CEILING FANS. MASTER BATH HAS A LARGE SPA SOAKING TUB. LAUNDRY ROOM COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER. GARAGE HAS BUILT IN CABINETS. MAINTENANCE FREE FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING. PARK LIKE BACKYARD WITH PEBBLETEC FINISH POOL WITH ROCK WATER FEATURE. NEWER TRANE AIR CONDITIONING UNIT TO HELP KEEP THE UTILITY BILLS LOW. SOUTH FACING COVERED PATIO. RV GATE AND PAD.THIS IS A BEAUTY!!