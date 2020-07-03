CHARMING AND IMMACULATE EXECUTIVE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION. FIRST TIME AS A RENTAL AND THE OWNER'S HAVE HAD UNBELIEVABLE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. THIS 3 BEDROOM AND DEN HOME IS MOVE IN READY. OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND MAPLE CABINETRY. HUGE WALK IN PANTRY. MASSIVE OPEN FAMILY ROOM TO KITCHEN.PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND WOOD BLINDS THROUGH OUT. WOOD ALL BEDROOMS AND DEN HAVE CEILING FANS. MASTER BATH HAS A LARGE SPA SOAKING TUB. LAUNDRY ROOM COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER. GARAGE HAS BUILT IN CABINETS. MAINTENANCE FREE FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING. PARK LIKE BACKYARD WITH PEBBLETEC FINISH POOL WITH ROCK WATER FEATURE. NEWER TRANE AIR CONDITIONING UNIT TO HELP KEEP THE UTILITY BILLS LOW. SOUTH FACING COVERED PATIO. RV GATE AND PAD.THIS IS A BEAUTY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9643 E OLLA Avenue have any available units?
9643 E OLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9643 E OLLA Avenue have?
Some of 9643 E OLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9643 E OLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9643 E OLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.