Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:37 PM

963 N HILLRIDGE --

963 North Hillridge · (480) 510-5272
Location

963 North Hillridge, Mesa, AZ 85207

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for next tenant. Beautiful, fully furnished home sitting on the 6th hole of the View Point Golf Course. You will feel right at home the minute you walk in the door. Spacious Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar and nook. Includes huge covered patio, If you have toys we have the parking for them with plenty of room to enjoy the green grass and huge trees of the golf course. Located in North/East Mesa minutes from freeway access, shopping, huge park and multi generations center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 N HILLRIDGE -- have any available units?
963 N HILLRIDGE -- has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 963 N HILLRIDGE -- have?
Some of 963 N HILLRIDGE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 N HILLRIDGE -- currently offering any rent specials?
963 N HILLRIDGE -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 N HILLRIDGE -- pet-friendly?
No, 963 N HILLRIDGE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 963 N HILLRIDGE -- offer parking?
Yes, 963 N HILLRIDGE -- does offer parking.
Does 963 N HILLRIDGE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 N HILLRIDGE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 N HILLRIDGE -- have a pool?
No, 963 N HILLRIDGE -- does not have a pool.
Does 963 N HILLRIDGE -- have accessible units?
No, 963 N HILLRIDGE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 963 N HILLRIDGE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 963 N HILLRIDGE -- has units with dishwashers.
