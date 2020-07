Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available for lease in Augusta Ranch. Golf course community. Nice open floor plan. Kitchen features a large breakfast bar and eat-in area. Plenty of cabinets. Over sized 2 car garage with cabinets for storage. Home features tile and carpet. All new interior paint, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Nice sized master bedroom with large garden tub and separate shower. Backyard is great for entertaining with an extended patio.