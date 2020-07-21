948 South Alma School Road

Amenities

Two-story townhouse. Three bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. Living area and kitchen downstairs with tile flooring. Bedrooms are carpeted. It has a small yard, large community grassy areas, and pool. One covered parking and one uncovered. Includes Refridgerator and dishwasher. Quick Access to Fiesta Mall are and 60 freeway and Mesa Community College. The property is viewable by registering with Rently.com.



There is an application fee of $45 per adult and non-refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Text/call Barb for more info 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

