948 South Alma School Road
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

948 South Alma School Road

948 S Alma School Rd · No Longer Available
Location

948 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-story townhouse. Three bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. Living area and kitchen downstairs with tile flooring. Bedrooms are carpeted. It has a small yard, large community grassy areas, and pool. One covered parking and one uncovered. Includes Refridgerator and dishwasher. Quick Access to Fiesta Mall are and 60 freeway and Mesa Community College. The property is viewable by registering with Rently.com.

There is an application fee of $45 per adult and non-refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Text/call Barb for more info 602-369-6116

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Washer and dryer are left as-is for tenants but not maintained. Can be removed if the tenant has their own.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 South Alma School Road have any available units?
948 South Alma School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 South Alma School Road have?
Some of 948 South Alma School Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 South Alma School Road currently offering any rent specials?
948 South Alma School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 South Alma School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 948 South Alma School Road is pet friendly.
Does 948 South Alma School Road offer parking?
Yes, 948 South Alma School Road offers parking.
Does 948 South Alma School Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 948 South Alma School Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 South Alma School Road have a pool?
Yes, 948 South Alma School Road has a pool.
Does 948 South Alma School Road have accessible units?
No, 948 South Alma School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 948 South Alma School Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 South Alma School Road has units with dishwashers.
