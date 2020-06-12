948 S. 79th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Fountain of the Sun Subdivision Home for Rent! 55+ Community - Fully Furnished, Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with an Open Floor Plan. Laminate flooring throughout and Carpet in Bedrooms. Biking/Walking paths, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Community Pool & Spa, & Workout Facility. Landscaping Included. Accepting Long Term & Short Term Leasing, 3 months minimum. For leases shorter than 12 months there will be a rental rate increase.



**Owner to pay $100 of water/electric bill May 1 through Dec 3***



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1350

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1350

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

NO PETS PLEASE



Upon approved application the $1350 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



