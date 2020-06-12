All apartments in Mesa
948 S. 79th Way
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

948 S. 79th Way

948 South 79th Way · No Longer Available
Location

948 South 79th Way, Mesa, AZ 85208
Fountain of the Sun

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Fountain of the Sun Subdivision Home for Rent! 55+ Community - Fully Furnished, Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with an Open Floor Plan. Laminate flooring throughout and Carpet in Bedrooms. Biking/Walking paths, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Community Pool & Spa, & Workout Facility. Landscaping Included. Accepting Long Term & Short Term Leasing, 3 months minimum. For leases shorter than 12 months there will be a rental rate increase.

**Owner to pay $100 of water/electric bill May 1 through Dec 3***

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1350
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1350
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
NO PETS PLEASE

Upon approved application the $1350 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4252105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 S. 79th Way have any available units?
948 S. 79th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 S. 79th Way have?
Some of 948 S. 79th Way's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 S. 79th Way currently offering any rent specials?
948 S. 79th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 S. 79th Way pet-friendly?
No, 948 S. 79th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 948 S. 79th Way offer parking?
No, 948 S. 79th Way does not offer parking.
Does 948 S. 79th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 S. 79th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 S. 79th Way have a pool?
Yes, 948 S. 79th Way has a pool.
Does 948 S. 79th Way have accessible units?
No, 948 S. 79th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 948 S. 79th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 S. 79th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
