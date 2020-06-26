All apartments in Mesa
9458 E PLANA AVE
9458 E PLANA AVE

9458 East Plana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9458 East Plana Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9458 E PLANA AVE Available 05/28/19 Nice spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great East Mesa neighborhood! - Popular 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan offering formal living room w/bay window. Spacious eat in kitchen with island, ceramic tile in kitchen and traffic areas. Gas fireplace in family room. Large master bedroom with access to backyard through master bath. 3rd bedroom has French doors. Close to schools and easy freeway access. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

(RLNE4892676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9458 E PLANA AVE have any available units?
9458 E PLANA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9458 E PLANA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9458 E PLANA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9458 E PLANA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9458 E PLANA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 9458 E PLANA AVE offer parking?
No, 9458 E PLANA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 9458 E PLANA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9458 E PLANA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9458 E PLANA AVE have a pool?
No, 9458 E PLANA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9458 E PLANA AVE have accessible units?
No, 9458 E PLANA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9458 E PLANA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9458 E PLANA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9458 E PLANA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9458 E PLANA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
